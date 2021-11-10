‘Teen Mom’: How Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s Reunion With Daughter Carly Panned Out

Tuesday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG proved to be quite the emotional one. Much of that was due to Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s meeting with their biological daughter Carly, whom they placed up for adoption when they were teenagers. While fans did not see Carly (due to her parents wishing to maintain her privacy), they did get to see how Lowell and Baltierra responded to meeting up with their daughter for the first time in two years.

Lowell, Baltierra, their two daughters, their moms, and Lowell’s grandmother all traveled for a visit with Carly and her adoptive parents. Since the Teen Mom stars took part in a semi-open adoption (as depicted on 16 and Pregnant), they are able to see Carly from time to time. However, they haven’t been able to see her in two years. On Tuesday’s episode, they all met up at a park, during which they were able to hang out with Carly and her parents.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After their daytime excursion, Lowell, Baltierra, and their group went back to their rental to prepare for dinner. Baltierra reflected on the meeting and said that Carly will be a great babysitter for her little sisters, as she was looking after their well-being during their playdate. He also said that she was growing taller and Lowell noted that she takes after him in that regard. The group’s dinner was also not captured on film. But, fans saw Baltierra and Lowell shortly after they said goodbye to Carly. Baltierra got emotional and teared up as he spoke with their adoption counselor, Dawn, and hugged her before heading back. He told everyone back at their rental that he got very emotional, but that he doesn’t want to ever cry in front of Carly. His mom then offered that it’s possible if he shows that kind of emotion in front of Carly, then she will feel alright with doing the same.

During an interview with E! News, published before the episode aired, Lowell teased their reunion with Carly. She explained that while fans wouldn’t be able to see Carly, it was equally important to showcase their reactions to the meet-up. The MTV personality also explained why she’s s grateful that the network decided to showcase their adoption journey, sharing, “I think it’s awesome to be able to show the journey of an open, semi-open adoption through the years and the ups and the downs and learning and navigating this relationship. I think it’s super awesome that we can continue to do that in a way that can show our fans the journey but also in the way that it allows Carly’s parents to feel comfortable with us sharing it as well.”