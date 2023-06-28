'Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Reunite With Daughter Carly, Share Rare Photo

Teen Mom staples Catelynn Lowell and her longtime husband, Tyler Baltierra, recently visited their 14-year-old daughter Carly. Fans of the show remember the couple's heartbreaking and difficult decision during season one of 16 and Pregnant to put Carly up for adoption in 2009. Over the years, they've been able to spend time with her, as per their adoption agreement, as long as much was not aired on the reality series. In a post featuring a black-and-white photo posted to Lowell's Instagram account, she and Baltierra's couple's three younger daughter – Novalee, 8, Vaeda, 4 and Rya, 18 months – were also in attendance for the reunion with their sister. The photo showed the foursome walking away from the camera, with Carly holding Rya in her arms.

"Had an amazing visit with our girl," Lowell captioned the June 25 post. "She's funny, kind, SMART, goofy and STUNNING. Adoption is hard and saying goodbye time and time again is soooo hard!!!! But seeing all of our girls together, getting to know Carly deeper and deeper each time and being with all four of our daughters is truly such a blessing!!!!"

Baltierra was equally enthused with the moment. "Omg," he commented. "The feeling I have when I'm with all of my beautiful girls is truly indescribable. The amount of pure organic love is overwhelming, almost to the point of being unbearable at times."

Baltierra continued: "Her parents have done such an amazing job raising her! It's pure magic watching her play with her sisters because all you hear are echoing laughs & all you see are tons of hugs! They have an unmistakable connection that's bonded between forces that are far greater than just shared dna…it's literally pure transcendental magic. I didn't ever want it to end."

The road to this moment has been a long one. Though the MTV couple opted for an open adoption, their status as reality stars have caused strife at times with Carly's adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa. There have been times when Lowell and Baltierra openly shared their frustration over not being able to communicate with Carly as much as they'd like, and how they felt Brandon and Teresa interrupted such. The two felt, at times, that they had to walk on eggshells in order not to upset Brandon and Teresa out of fear they'd block them from seeing and speaking with Carly. It's good to see they are on better terms.