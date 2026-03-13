‘Teen Mom’ Star Welcomes Fourth Baby

Teen Mom‘s Javi Marroquin is now a dad of four.

The MTV alum, 33, announced on Instagram Thursday that he and his wife, Lauren Comeau, had welcomed their third child together — his fourth overall.

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“The final piece,” Marroquin wrote in the caption of a photo of him holding the newborn against his chest, accompanied by a blue heart emoji.

The new parents also shared a joint post on Instagram that included footage of Comeau giving birth and Marroquin exclaiming, “It’s a boy!”

“The best surprise of our lives .. & the sweetest grand finale,” they captioned the announcement.

Marroquin and Comeau are also parents to daughter Maizee, 1, and son Eli, 7. Marroquin also shares 12-year-old son Lincoln with his ex-wife, fellow Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry.

Marroquin and Comeau announced they were expecting their third child in August 2025, just four months after they tied the knot in April. “The best honeymoon souvenir,” Marroquin wrote on social media at the time. “So grateful to be doing this again with you momma! You’re the strongest woman I know and we are beyond lucky. love you more each day.”

The former reality personalities first began seeing each other in July 2017, and dated on and off through numerous cheating scandals before getting engaged in October 2023.

In August 2019, Marroquin took to Instagram to beg for Comeau’s forgiveness amid infidelity allegations. “Lauren, I’m sorry for my mistakes,” the reality personality wrote at the time. “I’m sorry I broke your heart, I’m sorry I disrespected you. I’m sorry I took you for granted. I could say sorry for a million other things but I’m sorry will never be enough.”

He continued, “I hurt the one person that I love the most. I will do everything in my power to become a better man and hopefully one day you can forgive me. I’ll do anything to have you home.”

Marroquin added in an aside to the two children he had at the time, “To my boys, my big dawg and my handsome man, I failed you as a father and failed at my attempt to show you both what it is to be a man. I promise you both my actions will not reflect how you will treat women, let alone the one you love.”

“I vow, from this day forward, I will be an example. I will no longer let any of my loved ones down,” he concluded. “I know, when you are both older… I will be able to tell my story and say look at me now.”