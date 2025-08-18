‘Teen Mom’ Alum Announces Pregnancy

Javi Marroquin is expecting his fourth child.

The Teen Mom 2 alum, who shares 11-year-old son Lincoln ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, announced Sunday that his wife, Lauren Marroquin, is pregnant with their third baby together.

“The best honeymoon souvenir,” Javi captioned his Instagram announcement, which included a photo of the expectant couple cradling Lauren’s baby bump on the beach. “So grateful to be doing this again with you momma! You’re the strongest woman I know and we are beyond lucky.”

The MTV alum — who also shares son Eli, 6, and daughter Maizee, 14 months, with Lauren — added, “love you more each day.”

Lauren also shared the big baby news on her Instagram account, sharing a similar photo featuring the three kids playing with one another in the foreground as she and her husband cuddle up in the background. Lauren captioned the shot, “our grand finale.”

Later, on her Instagram Story, Lauren answered questions from her followers, revealing that she and Javi were opting to be surprised by the sex of their child “against [Javi’s] wishes lol.”

Lauren also revealed that she learned she was expecting just over three weeks into her pregnancy. “We always find out so early because 1) I track using an app 2) I have early symptoms and feel pretty in tune with my body 3) we were trying for Maizee & this baby — so I was just over 3 weeks along,” she wrote. “I was negative on a Monday & then positive on a Wednesday. This was the first time I found out by myself!”

The couple’s big news comes just four months after their intimate Vero Beach, Fla., wedding in April.

“We had a small ceremony with the kids, my dad, and our pastor this past week in Florida and will do a reception with friends & family this summer,” Lauren wrote on Instagram at the time after sharing wedding photos. “We were already going on a trip with my dad, my mom wasn’t there & [Javi’s] mom was supportive. She has already experienced the firsts with him and we wanted this to be small and intimate with just our kids and my dad to walk me down the aisle.” In June, the couple threw a larger reception that included family and friends.