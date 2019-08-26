‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin Admits He ‘Disrespected’ Fiancee Lauren Comeau in Apology Letter

Javi Marroquin is apologizing for having “disrespected” fiancee Lauren Comeau in a lengthy Instagram note following allegations that he was found in the same room as a naked woman prior to police being called to the couple’s home last week. Monday, the Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram with a screenshotted notes app apology, writing in the caption, “I love you and I’m sorry.”

“I’m sorry for my mistakes, I’m sorry I broke your heart, I’m sorry I disrespected you,” he began his letter addressed to Comeau, with whom he shares 9-month-old son Eli. “I’m sorry I took you for granted. I could say sorry for a million other things but I’m sorry will never be enough.”

“I hurt the one person that I love the most,” he continued, promising, “I will do everything in my power to become a better man and hopefully one day you can forgive me. I’ll do anything to have you home.”

He then turned the focus of the letter to sons Eli and 5-year-old son Lincoln, whom he shares with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry.

“To my boys, my big dawg and my handsome man, I failed you as a father and failed at my attempt to show you both what it is to be a man,” he wrote. “I promise you both my actions will not reflect on how you treat women, let alone the one you love. I vow, from this day forward, I will be the example. I will no longer let any of my loved ones down. I know, when you are both older… I will be able to tell my story and say look at me now.”

After The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported last week that police had responded to the couple’s home but did not arrest or remove anyone from the residence, a source told Radar Online that things took a left turn during a party at their home in which Comeau walked in on Marroquin in the same room as a naked woman. When their fight began to escalate, friends allegedly called the MTV personality’s sister to intervene, prompting Marroquin to call the police to remove her from the premises.

Comeau immediately unfollowed Marroquin on social media and deleted photos of the two together, sharing a telling quote from author Shannon Alder about her priorities.

“To be a mother of a son is one of the most important things you can do to change the world,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and her son. “Raise them to respect women, raise them to stand up for others, raise them to be kind.”

