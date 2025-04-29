‘Teen Mom’ Dad Marries Again

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau are officially married!

The Teen Mom 2 dad, who shares 11-year-old son Lincoln with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, announced over the weekend that he had tied the knot with his longtime partner in a private beachside ceremony on Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Marroquin and Comeau, who share 6-year-old son Eli and 11-month-old daughter Maizee, revealed in the comment section of their wedding photos that while they are now legally married, they planned on having a larger reception this summer with all of their loved ones.

“We had a small ceremony with the kids, my dad, and our pastor this past week in Florida and will do a reception with friends & family this summer,” Comeau wrote in the comment section. She continued in response to another commenter, “We were already going on a trip with my dad, my mom wasn’t there & [Javi’s] mom was supportive. She has already experienced the firsts with him and we wanted this to be small and intimate with just our kids and my dad to walk me down the aisle.”

Marroquin announced in October of this year that he had proposed to Comeau a year prior — the couple’s second engagement after the MTV alum’s cheating scandal marked the end of their first in 2020.

Marroquin and Comeau would go on to have a domestic dispute in July 2021 that ended with the Teen Mom dad calling the cops on his ex, but they ultimately did reconcile once more, and in December 2023, they revealed Comeau was pregnant with their second child. “Christmas came early & we got our sweetest wish. Little sister coming this summer & we couldn’t be happier,” the couple wrote on Instagram at the time.

Last month, Marroquin reconciled with ex-wife Lowry enough to go on her Barely Famous podcast, revealing that his career in the Air Force is forcing him to move from Delaware to Virginia this summer.

Although Lowry and Marroquin have always shared custody of their son, they have since decided that Lincoln will now live with his mother during the school year and the summer with his dad — a decision they’ll revisit in a year.

“I am at peace because 1) I am ok with the custody we decided on and 2) I have no doubt about who I am as a dad and I know me and Lauren will both work together to not miss a beat,” he wrote on Instagram after the podcast’s release.