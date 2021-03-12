'Teen Mom' Kailyn Lowry Rants Against Ex Javi Marroquin

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry remains frustrated with ex-husband Javi Marroquin amid the drama that led to his split from ex-fiancee Lauren Comeau. Lowry said Morroquin "can't keep his word" and will often change his mind in relationships. The drama began in an October 2020 episode of Teen Mom 2, when Lowry accused Marroquin of asking her for sex. More cheating allegations arose in January 2021, which inspired Comeau to end their engagement.

"He's like a man child," aura reader Mystic Michaela told Lowry of Marroquin in Tuesday's episode of Baby Mamas No Drama, reports InTouch Weekly. Michaela does not think Marroquin is a "bad guy," but said he struggles with being "mature and serious." He uses "charm a lot in life to get by and charm don't pay the bills," she said. "He’s a good dad and like, all that, but I also get this thing that he can think he’s a little bit more involved and doing great than you agree with."

Lowry, 28, agreed with Michaela in part. "Javi is a great dad. I’ve never had anything negative to say about him in that way," she said. "I think the hard thing for me with him is that he goes with whatever hat he’s wearing that day." Lowry went on to suggest that her interactions with Marroquin are different based on where they are. "It’s very frustrating to deal with him in that way," she said. "When outside factors aren’t into play, we’re best f–king friends."

Another issue with Marroquin is his unreliability, Lowry claimed. She accused him of frequently changing his mind and failing to follow through with promises. "He gives you his word in a moment when he’s on good terms with you and then the next he’s not on good terms with you because of whatever happened that day," she said. He could make her feel respected if meant what he said and was forthcoming with her.

Marroquin, 28, and Lowry are parents to Lincoln, 7. The couple divorced in 2016 after four years of marriage. Comeau and Marroquin are also parents to son Eli, 2. Lowry has three other children, Isaac, 11, Lux, 3, and Creed, 7 months. Comeau addressed Marroquin's infidelity in a tearful Instagram post. "I have dealt with my fair share of betrayal and pain my whole life, but what I learned today, what I found out today — from the kids none the less — just makes me feel like the last three years, they’ve just been waiting for this to happen," she said at the time.

Marroquin has denied the cheating allegations. "While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false," he said in a statement to InTouch Weekly in January. "My only focus right now is creating healthy co-parenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself."