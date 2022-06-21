'Teen Mom' Star's Sister Is Pregnant With Twins

The Teen Mom family is adding two new members! Victoria Messer, sister of Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer, confirmed Sunday that she and her husband, Royer Rodriguez, are expecting twins – a baby boy and a baby girl. The couple shared their big news on Instagram while sharing footage of their big reveal, which entailed tossing powder-filled baseballs into the air and hitting them with a bat. When Rodriguez hit his, blue powder exploded, and Victoria was covered in pink powder upon smacking hers down.

"Happy Fathers day to the love of my life. I knew without any doubt you were going to be the best father and step dad. I'm so glad I chose you. [And] I couldn't be any happier to do life and raise our children with you!" Victoria captioned the video. "On that note: Our beautiful family will be growing by not just [one] but [two] because WERE HAVING TWINS due date, December 16th [I love you so much]."

Leah was quick to congratulate her sister and note that her due date is the same day the MTV star's own twins – 12-year-old girls Ali and Aleeah – were born. "[And] they alll thought it was me pregnant," Leah wrote alongside a laughing crying emoji. "How did your due date land on the Twins bday tho?! Congratulations you guys! You've got this!" Leah's boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, was also quick to congratulate the couple in the comments, as was former Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry.

The twins will be Victoria's fourth and fifth children, as the reality personality and her husband are parents to 2-year-old son Cai, whom they welcomed in January 2020, and Victoria has daughters Cami and Cerenity, whom she welcomed with exes Domenick Crapello and Brian Jones, respectively. When Cai was born, Rodriguez sadly was unable to be by Victoria's side, as he was living in his native Costa Rica at the time.

Victoria and Rodriguez met and got pregnant while she was on vacation with her sister and Lowry to Costa Rica, and the couple was married in February 2022 after Rodriguez was able to move to the U.S. Their courthouse wedding ceremony was filmed for the most recent season of Teen Mom 2. "It's finally official 4L," Victoria wrote on Instagram after tying the knot. "I can't thank everyone enough that has supported and believed in us throughout this process and as we continue moving forward. My family is forever grateful & we look forward to an even bigger ceremony in the future."