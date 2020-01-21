‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer’s Sister Victoria Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

There’s a new Teen Mom 2 baby to love! Victoria Messer, the sister of Teen Mom‘s Leah Messer, is now the proud mom of three children, giving birth to son Caí River Monday. While Caí’s father, whom Victoria met while on vacation in Costa Rica, was unable to be by her side during the birth due to the immigration process, the birth of the little boy was attended not only by Leah, but also by MTV cameras, she revealed on Instagram with a series of photos.

“All Natural photos. Our sweet baby boy made his arrival today. Caí River Rodríguez Messer,” Victoria wrote on social media. “Weighing 6 pounds 7.5 ounces. With a head of hair. So thankful to everyone who helped and also to those that have sent lots of love and support. He is SO perfect & i still CAN’T believe I finally have my boy!!”

Victoria later shared heartwarming photos of the baby’s father, FaceTiming his newborn son with a big grin on his face. It won’t be long before he can see his child in person, Leah assured someone on her own Instagram post about the birth wondering about his whereabouts, writing, “Immigration process [shrug emoji]. Will be very soon tho.”

Leah also celebrated the birth of her new nephew, sharing sweet and silly photos of herself and her own three daughters, Adalynn, Aliannah and Aleeah, greeting their new cousin.

“We’re so in love with you Caí River Rodríguez Messer & Im so proud of you sister,” Leah captioned the photos.

Victoria was revealed to have been expecting in September, having gotten pregnant after getting involved with the guide on her rafting tour in Costa Rica while on vacation with her sister and Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry.

A source told Us Weekly at the time, “Victoria and the guy had an instantaneous connection. Leah and Victoria have been back to Costa Rica since to see the baby’s dad. Victoria went back to Costa Rica and it felt like she had left a part of herself there. It’s the perfect story for 90 Day Fiancé!”

The news came just a week after Victoria had finalized her divorce from second husband Domenick Crapello, but the former couple had been separated for months. Victoria was previously married to Brian Jones, and shares daughters Cami and Cerenity with Crapello and Jones, respectively.

Photo credit: MTV