‘Teen Mom 2’: Leah Messer Reveals Sister’s Baby Bump Photos Amid Unplanned Pregnancy: ‘Everything Is Meant to Happen for a Reason’

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer shared new photos of her younger sister Victoria’s baby bump following news that Victoria is expecting her third child. Messer joked that her sister “clearly had way too much fun in Costa Rica,” confirming a report earlier this week that the father is a man Victoria met while on vacation with Messer and Kailyn Lowry. The unplanned pregnancy is expected to be featured in the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ḻε@ℏ Ɖ@ẘƞ ♕✰ (@leahdawn92mtv) on Sep 6, 2019 at 2:22pm PDT

Messer shared photos of Victoria, 24, in a red dress, including one with a man behind her. She also included a moon affirmation, reading, “One day it will make sense why it had to happen, just the way it did. Life lessons are never ideal, and rarely easy, but what you experience and learn today only gives you strength for tomorrow. Keep going because it’s only then you’ll understand your journey.”

“Sometimes it takes your breakdown to create your breakthrough,” Messer wrote in the caption. “Sis clearly had way too much fun in Costa Rica… I’m always going to be here for guidance through the good and bad!”

Messer continued, “We may have been dealt a s– hand in life but that’s okay. Our mistakes and past only elevate us to greater when we choose to be better every day!! I’m so excited to see you continue to evolve from here. Everything is meant to happen for a reason, believe that! I’m happy for you and I know it’s only growth from here baby sis! I love you [Victoria] P.S I’m stoked to be an Auntie again. We need a baby boy this time!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Messer (@victoriaaa233) on Sep 7, 2019 at 10:56am PDT

Victoria also shared a photo on her Instagram page taken from the same day.

“I’m ready to turn the page and embrace this next chapter,” she wrote, alongside a quote attributed to Marilyn Monroe reading, “Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can come together!”

On Thursday, an insider told Us Weekly Victoria is pregnant baby number three. The insider said Victoria “fell in love” with a man she met while in Costa Rica. The man’s identity is still unknown, but the insider said he was their guide on a rafting tour.

“Victoria and the guy had an instantaneous connection,” the insider said. “Leah and Victoria have been back to Costa Rica since to see the baby’s dad. Victoria went back to Costa Rica and it felt like she had left a part of herself there. It’s the perfect story for 90 Day Fiancé!”

The pregnancy news broke just days after Victoria’s divorce from second husband Domenick Crapello was finalized. The two have been living apart for months though. She was previously married to Brian Jones.

Victoria is also mother to daughters Cami, from her relationship with Crapello, and Cerenity, her child with Jones.

Messer, 27, has three children herself. She shares twin daughters Aliannah and Alleah, both 9, with ex-husband Cory Simms. She is also the mother of Adalynn, 6, from her relationship with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

The new season of Teen Mom 2 kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

