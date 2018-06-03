‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer’s Sister Reportedly Ties the Knot, Expecting

Victoria Messer, the sister of Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer, reportedly married again, and is even expecting another baby.

According to The Ashley Reality Roundup, Messer announced on Facebook that she married Domenick Crapello, who also has a daughter from a previous relationship. The wedding happened on Feb. 23, according to the post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Indeed, Messer has changed her Facebook status to “married” and lists Crapello as her husband. After the wedding, Messer called her family a “safe haven” from online negativity.

“I have came along way in my life, filled with negativity and just right down nasty people,” Messer wrote on Facebook. “My life changed a little over a year ago when i decided to change my life style and who i had became within myself due to situations i was in. God blessed me with Cami November 16 of 2016.. she was my safe haven, she saved me.”

She continued, “I swore i would NOT allow negativity to continue or to continue being settled with my life especially when i knew in my heart my life needed changed for me and for her, for the better. I knew that we had a bright future ahead of us. Little did we know on this day Feb 23 2018 i would be a wife and a momma to 2 beautiful babygirls with another on the way.”

Messer added, “My little family and the people that support us, love us is all that I or WE will ever want or need in our lives. Those of you that do, know we appreciate you and love you very much.”

This is Messer’s second marriage. She married Brian Jones in April 2015 at age 20. The couple welcomed their daughter, Cami, in November 2016 and were seen on Teen Mom 2. They split in Spring 2017 and Messer started dating Crapello in September 2017.

Messer’s pregnancy was later confirmed by her mother, Dawn Spears. She posted a photo of Messer cradling her baby bump on Instagram.

“Beautiful baby! And the baby bump,” Spears wrote.

Leah Messer has also been married twice, and her second marriage has already ended in divorce. At 18, Leah married Corey Simms, the father of her twins Aleeah and Ali. After six months, the two divorced. Leah later married Jeremy Calvert, and they welcomed daughter Adalynn. They divorced in 2015.

In a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Leah told Messer that her relationship with Calvert continued after they divorced. Leah also told Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry on the Coffee and Convos podcast that she hooked up with Calvert.

“I guess at first maybe I considered [getting back together with Jeremy],” Leah said in February, before the most recent season of Teen Mom 2 began. “Like, ‘If we are getting along this great, why not try it again for Addie’s sake?’ But at the end of the day, we weren’t happy. We didn’t do well together but we do great as friends.”

As for her other ex, Leah said she does not have the same friendly relationship with Simms.

“Corey and I don’t have that friendship,” Leah told Lowry. “It’s like, ‘We have kids together and there are strict rules, and that’s all we deal with. With Jeremy it’s like ‘Whatever goes…’”

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Facebook/ Victoria Messer