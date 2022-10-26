'Teen Mom' Star Reveals Wedding Date

Jade Cline and Sean Austin have set a wedding date! The Teen Mom star posted a special kind of save the date on Instagam Tuesday as she and her husband-to-be shared the stunning results of their engagement photoshoot. Clad in a long black gown with sparkle and feather details, Cline looks lovingly at her fiancé before stealing a kiss in another shot.

"Our love story is so special because WE worked for this," she wrote in the caption. "This is exactly what we dreamed of. The world watched us not give up, show unconditional love, cry, laugh, support each other, and ultimately achieve this happiness. We have proven it's possible to beat the odds. It's possible to break generational traumas. Recovery is possible! We are proof that with unconditional love and determination, happiness is possible."

She then added a "SAVE THE DATE" for their upcoming nuptials, writing, "I'll be Mrs. Austin October 6th 2023. Can't wait to share this journey with you guys!" Her Teen Mom: The Next Chapter co-stars Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin were quick to wish the couple congratulations in the comments as well as many well-wishers who have followed their story on the MTV franchise.

Cline and Austin welcomed their daughter Kloie in September 2017, and struggled for years with their relationship and Austin's struggle with addiction. Earlier this year, Teen Mom fans watched as Austin decided to go to a 90-day rehab facility in Texas to get help, a choice Cline called "the best decision he ever made" on Teen Mom: Family Reunion. "It was a huge step for him, the first step towards the rest of his life," she said a the time. "Now Kloie has two healthy parents that practice patience, good mental health, and healthy communication. So happy we are where we are at now."

In September 2022, the couple announced they had gotten engaged in July. "Our happily ever after has just begun," Cline captioned a video revealing their engagement "So glad we [can finally] share this! Ill be Mrs. Austin October 2023. We worked for this and im so proud of where we are. Love always prevails." Cline has since revealed on Instagram that she and Austin have already secured a venue with a "Gothic Victorian kind of theme," and she "of course" would love a wedding special.