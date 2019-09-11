‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jade Cline ‘Wants the Best’ for Ex Sean Austin After Explosive Fight in Season Premiere (Exclusive)

Jade Cline is sending nothing but positive vibes to ex Sean Austin despite their troubled past together. The new Teen Mom 2 star opened up to PopCulture.com about where she stands with the father of her 11-month-old daughter Kloie ahead of Tuesday’s season premiere, in which the two got into an explosive fight ahead of their eventual split.

“Sean will always be Kloie’s father,” she told PopCulture. “I’ll always want the best for him, just as I know he wants the best for me.”

That doesn’t mean the two being together romantically was anything other than “toxic,” Cline noted, saying there was a lot of arguing in the former couple before she learned to “cut [toxicity] out” of her life. “I’ve tried to turn every toxic situation into a positive,” she added.

In Tuesday’s season premiere, Cline and Austin were looking like things were making a turn for the better as he began working at a new job and stepping up when it came to being a father and providing for his daughter. But without time to attend his outpatient rehab center, Cline was nervous he would find himself back in trouble

“I just have to keep my eyes open and watch and make sure he’s not lying to me or bullsh–ting me,” she explained in Tuesday’s episode. “I just want Kloie to have a house with her little family and be happy, healthy and not worry about her mom and dad being stressed out.”

Things began to fall apart, however, ahead of the couple’s anniversary date night, when Austin accused Cline of going through his phone and she denied it. It quickly turned into a screaming match, with Cline insisting, “You’re ruining the whole evening because you’re calling me a liar. I’m not gonna admit to something I didn’t do.”

Ahead of the premiere, Cline told PopCulture.com she was hopeful fans will be able to appreciate her personal growth over the process of filming: “Overall, I’m really excited for people just to watch the whole season and take away that I have grown and turned into such a great person and good woman, and I feel like I’ve been a great mother.”

