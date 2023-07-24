'Teen Mom' Star Tyler Baltierra Shows off Body Transformation With Before and After Photos

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Tyler Baltierra is showing off his physical transformation as he celebrates his fitness journey. The 31-year-old MTV star took to Instagram Sunday to show off his muscular physique while also defending wife Catelynn Lowell from cruel commenters who told her to "get on that treadmill."

"PROGRESSION > PERFECTION," Baltierra wrote on Instagram. "1 year apart & sitting at the same weight in each pic. This is why the scale isn't as important as overall body composition. I still have a long way to go until reaching my goals, but I like to post my progress as a reminder to myself of where I started, how far I've come, & why I keep putting in the work!" Lowell was quick to hype her man up, leaving drooling and heart-eyed emojis alongside her comment, "Ayeeee my sexy man!"

The comments weren't all supportive, however. "Girl get on that treadmill cuz if u think ur lifestyles will always sync ur sadly mistaken," one person commented in a message directed toward Lowell. "One day he will look at u n will outgrow u. Your on 2 different paths, I hope u remember this message. WAKE UP n get healthier."

Baltierra wasn't about to let that troll get away with saying that about his wife and the mother of his kids. "Whoa hold up, absolutely NOT! She doesn't need a damn treadmill for her body to be desirable to me or for our live to be in 'sync', are you fr right now!?" wrote the 16 and Pregnant alum, who shares daughters Novalee, Vaeda and Rya with Lowell. (The couple also placed daughter Carly for adoption in 2009).

"That woman's body has brought 4 of my beautiful children into this world! That body has been with me through everything! That body has fought through hell & back to be the woman & wife she is today! That body has held & nurtured my children! That body has even held me like a baby at times when I was at my breaking point," he continued. "DON'T YOU DARE tell my wife what she needs to do with her body so I don't 'outgrow' her. We don't outgrow each other, we GROW WITH EACH OTHER, through every high & every low!"

Baltierra went on to screenshot the encounter and put it on his Instagram Story. "If you share this woman's opinion, please do me a favor & unfollow me. I have no room for this type of energy! All I'm doing is sharing my OWN INDIVIDUAL fitness journey & every time I share it, people have to share their unsolicited opinion about my wife & I'm sick of it!" he wrote. "If you don't support my wife, then you don't support me & I don't want you here!"