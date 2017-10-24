Farrah Abraham Calls Adult Performances Her ‘God-Given Talent’

Farrah Abraham has found her calling in life, and it’s painfully NSFW.

The Teen Mom OG cast member has traded the reality TV cameras for more personal ones — with live adult shows in her bedroom for thousands of viewers — and she admits she’s pretty good at it.

“I think it’s a God-given talent, I guess!” the 26-year-old told TMZ as they discussed her upcoming CamSoda show and her plans to prep for the performance. “I don’t need to work up for anything… Sorry your girlfriend doesn’t have that talent.”

Abraham is set to sign on for a Halloween show on Oct. 30, promoting that she’ll be going around the ‘back door’ to trick-or-treat.

The reality personality’s last CamSoda performance was a hit, with more than 80,000 viewers causing the site to crash briefly. The debut show wasn’t Abraham’s first time teasing herself on camera, but it was her first adult video since undergoing vaginal rejuvenation procedures to make her lady parts “look 16 again.”

Abraham insists that while single guys watch her revealing shows, it’s also a way for couples to find inspiration for new acts or get instruction on enhancing their sex lives.

“A lot of couples are always like, ‘Oh, maybe we’ll do back door tonight,’” she said of people who watch her livestreams. “I mean, I think couples want me to share, want me to talk about this. I mean, so many couples got my toys.”

The “toys” she refers to are from her own line of sex toys, modeled after her own anatomy.

Abraham promoted those naughty accessories during her first livestream, but this time she’s expected to promote her new reality series, Single AF, which premieres in November.

