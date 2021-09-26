‘Teen Mom’ Spinoff Filming Location Facing Outrage From ‘Totally Disgusted’ Residents

A new Teen Mom spinoff is in the works and is already facing outrage from those who live near the filming location. Unlike previous entries in the long-running MTV franchise, the new show has stars from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant living together at a retreat in San Diego. Residents in the area are reportedly “totally disgusted” by the intrusive production.

“They’ve set up these bright production lights all around the lake and they shine into resident’s homes at all hours of the night,” one resident told The Ashley’s Reality Round-Up last week. “At first security was telling locals that they were filming a ‘family documentary.’” The Ashley also found comments from frustrated residents on the community’s Nextdoor message board, with one saying they should be “embarrassed to have our community associated with this trash.”

“Unfortunately this is the trash they are encouraged to come to our nice, peaceful hidden gem,” another resident wrote, including one of The Ashley‘s reports on the stars fighting at the retreat. “Well that sucks the class right out of the” area, another wrote. “This is just a silly reality show filled with drama, entitlement, and nonsense,” one resident added.

News of the spinoff surfaced earlier this month. The cast will reportedly include Teen Mom 2 stars Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline, who all reportedly got into a fight during production. Teen Mom OG stars Maci Bookout and Gary Shirley are reportedly involved as well. The biggest surprise member of the cast is Farrah Abraham, who left the franchise in 2018 when she sued MTV for allegedly firing her because of her work in the adult entertainment industry. Abraham appeared in a photo from the set PEOPLE published on Sept. 22. Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Chelsea Houska are reportedly not participating.

The spinoff still does not have a title. The format is set to be similar to Big Brother, with the cast living at a hotel. “The aim, of course, is to create drama and in-fighting,” a source told E! News. “So, throwing Farrah into the mix is going to ignite that. There’s already been a lot of conflict.”

Sources told The Ashley that another fight broke out when Abraham arrived at the set since the other cast members had no idea she would be invovled. “The producers didn’t tell the other cast that Farrah was coming because they wanted a big reaction,” a source told the outlet. “They definitely got what they wanted: everything basically exploded on the set…again.”

