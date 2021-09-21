‘Teen Mom’ Spinoff Adds Fan-Favorite OG

The Teen Mom spinoff is adding a very familiar face. Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout has joined the spinoff, which involves stars from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant staying together at a retreat in San Diego. This news comes shortly after it was reported that several Teen Mom 2 stars — Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline — got involved in a tiff while filming the spinoff.

Bookout is one of the latest cast members who has reportedly joined the Teen Mom spinoff. Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that both Bookout and fellow Teen Mom OG star Gary Shirley were added. This news emerged shortly after it was reported that a major fight broke out between the aforementioned Teen Mom 2 stars, a fight that even led to the women being separated during the course of filming. The incident reportedly took place on the first night of filming. As for why the matter even began, Jones and Cline have reportedly had an issue with each other from their time on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. While producers were reportedly hoping for a reconciliation between the two, that didn’t exactly come to pass.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The first night was supposed to be just the girls of the cast hanging out, and everyone making up with the girls who they had fights with in the past,” a behind-the-scenes source said. “They hoped everyone would make-up on camera and then they could all move on without tension but that didn’t work out.” The insider added, “Ashley refused to apologize to Jade, and that pissed Jade off big-time. That’s when Jade went off and Briana is close to Jade so she was backing her up. Then Ashley started in on them both.”

After this incident, Cline, DeJesus, and DeJesus’ sister, Brittany, who will also be taking part in the spinoff, were all moved to a separate location. Jones reportedly stayed at the retreat after everything went down. Despite the fact that production reportedly had to step in to take control of the situation, Ashley’s Reality Roundup stressed that none of the women were fired from the spinoff. A source told the outlet that they are all “still a part of it.” Given that there has already been a great deal of drama associated with the spinoff, it will be interesting to see how it all plays out. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.