Farrah Abraham Returning to ‘Teen Mom’ Franchise, Report Says

After cutting ties with the franchise back in 2018, Farrah Abraham is returning to Teen Mom. The MTV reality series is currently filming a spinoff series featuring past cast members, including Abraham, from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. However, this new show will have a twist. In a style similar to Big Brother, this as yet untitled spinoff will feature the stars all living together under one roof at a resort. Close quarters and short tempers are sure to bring the drama. A release date has not yet been announced, but PEOPLE released a photo of Abraham during filming.

The additional cast members have not yet been announced. “The aim, of course, is to create drama and in-fighting,” a source told E!. “So, throwing Farrah into the mix is going to ignite that. There’s already been a lot of conflict.”

Abraham broke with the franchise in 2018 after she filed a $5 million lawsuit claiming that she was fired from MTV after pursuing work in the adult entertainment industry. In court documents obtained by E! News at the time, Abraham claimed that following her pornographic work, producers and crew members made her feel “harassed, humiliated and discriminated against,” as well as “disrespected, ridiculed and sex shamed.”

“Viacom let me go because as a Business Mogul, I act like an adult and partake in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private!” Abraham wrote in a Facebook post afters he was fired. “I am proud of myself not giving in to be sex-shamed by Viacom network. Proud to not have a network take away financial opportunities for my goals, proud to be an advocate for a healthy sex life, safe sex, teen pregnancy prevention, and so much more while I run companies in different fields and scale them.

MTV’s parent company, Viacom, issued a statement to E! News after Abraham filed her suit. “We respect Farrah’s decision to pursue other endeavors, and we wish her the best. Regarding her suit, the claims are without merit,” they said. Abraham eventually dropped the lawsuit and reached a private settlement with Viacom.