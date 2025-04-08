Jinger Duggar Addresses Rumors That Her Kids Are ‘Disabled’

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is putting rumors about her children to rest.

The former Counting On star, 31, took to her Instagram Story just days after welcoming son Finnegan with husband Jeremy Vuolo to clarify why she keeps the faces of daughters Evangeline, 4, and Felicity, 6, off of social media.

Asked by one follower to show the little girls’ faces and asked if one was “disabled in some way,” Jinger responded, “I’ve never answered this question but sadly it’s been a rumor for years.”

“This is actually why we don’t show our children’s faces and choose to give them privacy,” the mother of three wrote. “1) People demand to see them. 2) We don’t want to subject our kids to how cruel some people can be in their judgments. It’s honestly just sad to see these comments come in.”

She continued, “We have been blessed with 3 healthy children. But even if God had chosen to give us a child with a medical condition, that would in NO WAY change the way we share them on socials. Every life is precious and a gift from God!”

The TLC alum welcomed son Finnegan on March 29, sharing the news the next day on YouTube. “It’s been a long 24 hours but we’re so thankful that little baby boy is here,” Jinger said. “Baby’s doing great. I’m feeling exhausted, but otherwise it was a pretty fairly great delivery.”

“Finally… our baby boy has arrived! We’re overwhelmed with joy!” the couple captioned the video, which included intimate moments of Finnegan’s first moments after he was born at 5:37 a.m. One of those special moments, the couple noted, was when daughters Felicity and Evangeline got to go to the hospital to meet their newborn baby brother.

“It was amazing,” Jinger recalled. “I was not sure how they were going to handle it. I thought Felicity was going to be so excited and in big sister mode, but then Evy Jo … I wasn’t sure if she quite understood that this was her baby brother, but she did. And she was amazing.”