'Teen Mom' Special Disappears From MTV Schedule After Taylor Selfridge's Racist Tweets Resurface

Fans of the Teen Mom couple, Corey Wharton and Taylor Selfridge, were eager to catch the couple in their very own special set to air at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, but fans were thrown for a loop when the hour-long show was instead replaced by Catfish seemingly at the last minute. With fans searching for answers and no reason provided for the sudden change, resurfaced racist tweets put out by Selfridge popped up all over social media as viewers suggested her previous remarks may have had something to do with the decision.

One user dug up tweets from Selfridge that were from seven years ago in which she wrote multiple racist tweets, including one that read, "...I hate it when white girls talk like they're black." As of this writing, MTV has not put out any reason as to why the show was put on ice for the time being. Adding more fuel to the fire, however, is MTV's stance on the Black Lives Matter movement and their recent actions against one of the members of their hit reality competition show, The Challenge. Dee Nguyen will no longer be a part of the series after the conclusion of this season's previously taped episodes air following racist remarks made by her over the weekend that offended multiple members of the show. Wharton also is a frequent competitor on The Challenge.

The special, which was called Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor's Baby Special, was supposed to showcase the couple's birth of their daughter, Mila Mae Wharton, who was born on April 22. The episode was also recorded by the two parents amid the coronavirus pandemic and was going to spotlight the struggles the couple had due to the outbreak as well how the three have coped being new parents while in quarantine.

Ahead of the special, the couple went on a bit of a media tour documenting the past few months of their relationship. In an interview with E! News, Wharton shared that being together 24/7 throughout this process has "brought us closer together." He was excited for fans to see the special, as well, saying it was a "cool" episode that they put together. Wharton's ex, Cheyenne Floyd, was also going to be appear as she has been instrumental in helping the new parents out. Wharton, who has a daughter, Ryder, with Floyd, said that all together, "we're a very big, weird, blended family."

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.