'Teen Mom' Fans Are So Confused After Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge's Special Doesn't Air

Confusion set over Teen Mom fans who tuned into MTV at 8 p.m. ET to catch the special episode showcasing the birth of Corey Wharton's and Taylor Selfridge's baby. The hour-long show was all self-filmed by the two and was set to showcase the two's journey from the delivery room to where they're at now.

Except, when viewers went to catch the episode they discovered an episode of Catfish playing. The MTV website also adjusted its programming schedule online to show that a Catfish episode would be running at 8. At this point, there has been no explanation as to why the special did not air on its scheduled time. Rumors have run rampant across Twitter for the surprise postponment as some have even speculated that resurfaced tweets may have come back to bite Selfridge.

One user sent a screenshot of a collection of racist tweets put out by Selfridge back in 2012 and urged MTV to not show the special. This comes after the network cut ties with one of its stars on The Challenge, Dee Nguyen, who was caught sending out racist remarks disparaging the Black Lives Movement.

With no reason provided by MTV as of this writing, social media was reeling as many expressed their frustrations and others began to speculate.