'Teen Mom OG' Stars Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge Welcome First Child Together

There's another baby in the Teen Mom OG family! Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge welcomed their first daughter together Wednesday, announcing the happy news to their followers on social media. The proud dad took to his Instagram Story soon after the birth of his daughter, telling the infant, "Daddy loves you."

The Challenge star also gave an update on the birthing process, saying, "She's here. Everybody is safe and everybody is healthy. Taylor is fine and the baby is gorgeous." Selfridge herself even gave a first look at their little one, writing simply "She's here!" alongside a video of Wharton rocking their baby in the hospital room.

(Photo: Taylor Selfridge)

Wharton and Selfridge, who initially met on Season 1 of MTV's Ex on the Beach in 2014, hyped up their fans Monday, revealing that their due date was right around the corner. "We are having the baby tomorrow!!!!!!" Wharton wrote on Twitter, with Selfridge sharing soon after on her Instagram Story, "Our baby girl is on her way!"

Wharton is already father to 3-year-old daughter Ryder, whom he shares with Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd. Becoming a blended family with the addition of the new baby is sure to be something everyone will have to adjust to, Floyd told PopCulture ahead of the birth, but nothing the co-parenting trio can't handle. "We know it's going to be a change, an adjustment. Bringing in [Taylor] as a mother and Ryder having a sibling is going to be really different, but we're making sure we're all on the same page with Ryder. She wants to be included with the baby. ... She's really, really excited they're having a baby, so it’s been fun to watch," Floyd told PopCulture. "Our situation isn’t traditional, people like to point that out … but that’s our norm. We’re used to being a family."

Wharton and Selfridge first announced they were pregnant in October, with Selfridge writing on social media, "Yes, this is true! I'm 12 weeks and two days as of today. Cory and I are very happy and excited to share this journey together. Cory's hoping for a girl and I'm just blessed to be having my first child, whether it's a boy or girl." Wharton added at the time that he couldn't wait to be alongside Selfridge for the whole pregnancy, having not been a part of Floyd's. "I would just like to say we are excited," he said. "It’s my first time going through this whole pregnancy process. Both of our families are very excited. Ryder is excited to become a big sister."