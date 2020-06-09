MTV Severs Ties With 'The Challenge' Star Dee Nguyen Over Offensive Black Lives Matter Comments

MTV's The Challenge officially announced that they were severing ties with competitor Dee Nguyen on Monday. The news comes after Nguyen, who is currently appearing on the show's 35th season, issued several insensitive comments regarding the Black Lives Matter movement. While the rest of the season will air as planned, The Challenge will no longer cast Nguyen in any of their programming going forward in light of her recent remarks.

In a lengthy message on Twitter, the official account for The Challenge shared that they had "severed ties" with Nguyen as a direct result of her "offensive comments" regarding the Black Lives Matter movement. They ended their message by writing that they "strongly condemn systemic racism" and that they stand with those who are calling for justice. This matter originally began after a user on Instagram criticized Nguyen for participating in Blackout Tuesday on June 2, telling her, "Wake up! People are dying." In response to this message, the Challenge star, who won Season 34 of the show, wrote, "People die every f—ing day. U don’t know me or what I do. I suggest you wake the f— up and get off social media.” She later wrote on Twitter (in a tweet that has since been deleted), "IDK why some of you think I’m anti-BLM. I’ve been saying that since the day I lost my virginity."

As a result of Dee Nguyen’s offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her. Out of respect for our Challengers, we'll air our season as planned. We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice. — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) June 9, 2020

Bayleigh Dayton, who appears alongside Nguyen on the current season of The Challenge, soon took to Twitter to speak out against her cast mate's insensitive remarks. She wrote, alongside screenshots of Nguyen's aforementioned social media comments, "THIS IS NOT HOW YOU SUPPORT BLM. I’m disgusted and disappointed. THIS IS NOT A TREND. THIS IS LIFE OR DEATH FOR US. Posting for clout about the death of black people? Shame on you @deenguyenMTV." While Nguyen initially pushed back against Dayton's concerns, she then announced that she would be taking a break from social media and subsequently issued an apology for her comments.

“The last 24hrs have made me realised what is important and that is forgiveness,” Nguyen wrote on Instagram. “I would like to offer my sincerest apology to my colleagues to whom I have hurt directly and indirectly due to my insensitive remarks. Let me be clear I am a POC that cares about BLM. I believe in this movement and I’m stepping away from social media to focus on my wellbeing and mental health. This is not a goodbye, it’s a I will see you again.”

