'Teen Mom': Ryan Edwards Walks Back Infidelity Claims Against His Wife

Days after making a series of claims against his wife, Ryan Edwards is walking back those very accusations. The Teen Mom alum previously accused his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, of infidelity. However, as The Sun reported, he subsequently revealed that he was "wrong" in doing so.

Ryan spoke to The Sun and revealed that he and Mackenzie are on good terms again. He said, "I was wrong. She isn't that kind of person." The former Teen Mom OG star went on to say that their relationship is a "work in progress." Fans were previously taken aback by Ryan's claims about his wife. On Sunday, he shared a series of accusations against Mackenzie and then took to the comments section of one of her Instagram posts in order to address the situation.

As The Sun noted, Ryan posted a photo of him and Mackenzie kissing and wrote alongside it, "I trusted you but now your words mean nothing to me because your actions spoke the truth." He added, "Your regret is coming... the good lord showed me what I need but not what I wanted." Ryan subsequently took to the comments section of one of Mackenzie's old Instagram posts that featured a photo of the couple in happier times.

"Take wife down off this, I'm not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with other guys," he wrote. "Tomorrow can't get here fast enough! Don't you know what happens when you lay with dogs? Wait, look at who I'm talking to. And then blaming it on my addiction – yeah, divorce is the right thing." Ryan referenced his history of addiction issues. Over the years, he's been in and out of rehab and jail due to his battle with drug addiction. But, in 2021, he told The Sun that he was sober. That same year, Ryan, Mackenzie, and Ryan's parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, were all fired from Teen Mom OG. He addressed the firing by telling The Sun, "I really haven't given MTV much thought now that I have my own fabrication shop."

At the time, Mackenzie also spoke out about the news with the Without a Crystal Ball podcast. She told the outlet, "Ryan's got work and he has skills. He has a couple of trades that he went to school for. He'll be fine. And then me, I am taking a licensing test for insurance in a couple of weeks. We'll be fine."