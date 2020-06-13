'Teen Mom OG' Star Taylor Selfridge Claims MTV 'Fake' Fired Her Over Racist Claims After Quitting

Earlier in the week, MTV announced that they were cutting ties with Teen Mom OG star Taylor Selfridge after past racist tweets emerged. On Wednesday, the network revealed that they had pulled her special Teen Mom OG at Home: Cory & Taylor's Baby Special from its schedule due to her past remarks. But, according to Us Weekly, Selfridge is painting a much different picture of her departure from MTV, telling her fans that it was her own decision.

Us Weekly reported that Selfridge is "really upset" with how this whole situation has played out. A source told the publication, "She thought her past apologies both on-air and off had been accepted by the network." In 2019, during an episode of Teen Mom OG, Selfridge engaged in a conversation with star Cheyenne Floyd, the ex of her current boyfriend, Cory Wharton, and publicly apologized for her past social media comments. The source added how she is "saddened" how MTV made it "look like she was fired over these comments when in reality, she made the decision to leave Teen Mom a week ago to give her and her baby privacy."

MTV released a statement via a spokesperson on Wednesday about cutting ties with Selfridge. "MTV pulled Teen Mom OG at Home: Cory & Taylor's Baby Special from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media. MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice." However, as previously mentioned, Selfridge has a different side to the story, and she expressed that message on her Instagram.

Shortly after fans noticed that MTV decided to pull the baby special from their Tuesday night schedule, Selfridge released a statement. The Are You the One? alum wrote on Instagram that she "made the decision last week to not film the next season of Teen Mom OG with Cory for the benefit of myself and my daughter" before the network cut ties with her publicly (Selfridge and Wharton recently welcomed a daughter, Mila, in April). She went on to apologize to "anyone I have hurt or offended in the past" and even noted that she previously addressed her unearthed tweets on Teen Mom OG in 2019. She ended her message by writing, "I would like to move on and continue to be the best version of myself. My past does not define who I am today and I hope you guys can see the change. Please respect my decision to provide a normal, healthy life for my family."

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.