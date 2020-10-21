'Teen Mom' Star Cheyenne Floyd Reunites With Ex Zach for 28th Birthday

✖

Cheyenne Floyd is ringing in her 28th year in style, celebrating alongside ex-boyfriend Zach Davis to confirm the two are back together. The Teen Mom OG star shared two photos from her birthday celebration Monday, one of which showed her kissing Davis as 3-year-old daughter Ryder smiled at the camera. "Blessed & Highly Favored," Floyd captioned her Instagram. "Can’t believe I woke up to this thank you [Zach Davis].”

In the background, you can see a room full of flowers, balloons and birthday gifts, which she shared another photo of on social media. "Still can’t get over this…28 dozen roses," she captioned the photo, adding to her beau alongside another kissing picture, "Thank you for the best birthday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHEYENNE (@cheynotshy) on Oct 19, 2020 at 10:44am PDT

The Challenge alum was able to spend her special day with family and friends, taking in the views from a boat after first starting off the day with group massages that included Ryder, whom she shares with ex Cory Wharton, and Davis, whose table was right next to hers. "Y'all get your sons ready because Ryder will expect this treatment," she captioned the video of her toddler getting pampered.

Davis briefly appeared on Teen Mom OG back in October 2018, when Floyd revealed she struggled to balance her relationship with her boyfriend and her co-parenting relationship with Wharton. "Cory is great with me when Zach and I are bad," she said on the show. "And Zach is good with me when Cory and I are fighting."

Speaking to PopCulture in April, Floyd revealed despite having parenting arguments with Wharton appear on TV, she is "happy" MTV airs footage of their imperfect relationship. "A lot of people are like, 'Are you upset it shows you fighting?' I'm like, 'No because people think we’re just smooth sailing all the time, and that's not it,'" she explained at the time. "I feel like co-parenting, I learn something new every day. We’re always learning how to be Ryder’s parents and that's never going to stop."

Having recently added Wharton's daughter, Mila Mae, with Are You the One? alum Taylor Selfridge five months ago, Floyd added that she was happy to show the dynamics of a modern blended family on TV. "Our situation isn’t traditional, people like to point that out … but that’s our norm. We’re used to being a family," she said.