‘Teen Mom’ Cheyenne Floyd ‘Happy’ MTV Shows Her Co-Parenting Arguments WIth Cory Wharton (Exclusive)

Cheyenne Floyd isn’t shying away from showing her co-parenting arguments with Cory Wharton on Teen Mom OG — in fact, she welcomes it! Floyd opened up to PopCulture.com about showing every side of her her unconventional family arrangement on the MTV series, admitting she and Wharton are able to “sit and laugh” watching their disagreements over raising 2-year-old daughter Ryder play back months later.

“Watching it back now, we can sit and laugh at it, because we’re just in a different place,” Floyd told PopCulture of a recently-aired fight in which Wharton questioned her priorities while raising their daughter. “I think what Cory lacks is his delivery. He doesn’t deliver what he’s trying to say in the moment.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Having been praised so much for their amicable and healthy co-parenting from the start, Floyd is “happy” Teen Mom OG is showing they aren’t perfect parents all the time.

“A lot of people are like, ‘Are you upset it shows you fighting?’ I’m like, ‘No, because people think we’re just smooth sailing all the time, and that’s not it,’” she explained. “I feel like co-parenting, I learn something new every day. We’re always learning how to be Ryder’s parents and that’s never going to stop.”

Part of their ability to move past these disagreements, especially as they air months later, is having appeared on Are You the One? and The Challenge before Teen Mom OG, Floyd noted.

“I can’t go back and be mad at something he said that happened 5 months ago,” she said. “Without us doing previous shows, I think it would be way different.”

That being said, Floyd and Wharton have been praised for their dedicated and intentional efforts to keep their blended family close, even when Wharton and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, revealed they were expecting a baby together in October.

“We know it’s going to be a change, an adjustment,” Floyd told PopCulture. “Bringing in [Taylor] as a mother and Ryder having a sibling is going to be really different, but we’re making sure we’re all on the same page with Ryder. She wants to be included with the baby. … She’s really, really excited they’re having a baby, so it’s been fun to watch.”

Floyd continued, “Our situation isn’t traditional, people like to point that out … but that’s our norm. We’re used to being a family.”

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Getty