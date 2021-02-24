'Teen Mom': Maci Bookout Supports Bentley Amid Ryan Edwards' Birthday Party Drama

✖

On the previous episode of Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout found herself and her son, Bentley, in the midst of drama concerning her ex, Ryan Edwards, and a birthday party that he was holding for his son, Jagger. Originally, Edwards' mother, Jen Edwards, told Bookout and Bentley that they would be having a birthday party for Jagger at her house that he could attend. But, she later explained to Bookout that the party would actually be at Edwards' house, which put Bentley in a difficult position as he is not on the best of terms with his dad (Jen said that there would be another party for Jagger on another day that would be held off-camera and that she confused the dates of the two events). So, on Tuesday's episode, Bookout had to tell Bentley about the change of plans.

Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, told Bentley that the party that he agreed to go to would not be held at his grandparents' home as he originally thought. As a result, he said that he would not be comfortable going to that event as it would be a "big jump" for him to see Edwards and his stepmother, Mackenzie Edwards, at their home. However, he did say that he would be okay with going to the other party that they would be holding for his little brother. Bentley subsequently told his grandmother about the change in plans and that he would be attending the party for Jagger that would be held at her house.

In a subsequent scene, Edwards and Mackenzie expressed their anger over this change in plans. Mackenzie, in particular, was annoyed over what she described as the "petty" nature of the change, as it affects her own children. At the end of the episode, following Jagger's birthday party, Bookout and McKinney asked Bentley how the event went. Bentley noted that he had no interaction with his father at the party aside from Edwards greeting him when he initially arrived. Additionally, he said that Edwards was a half-hour late to the event and that he spent most of the time away from the family in a separate room.

Bookout and McKinney weren't pleased to hear about the course of events. However, Bookout told Bentley that she was proud of him for going, as it showcased that he was being a good big brother by attending the event even though he was slightly uncomfortable over the situation with Edwards. Considering that Bentley and Edwards' relationship has been a major topic of conversation throughout the season, it seems like fans will have to stay tuned to see whether they will be able to be back on good terms. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.