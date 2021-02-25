'Teen Mom OG' Reunion Leads to Blowup Between Maci Bookout, Ryan Edwards' Parents

✖

Maci Bookout's savage message on social media that Teen Mom OG fans initially thought was directed at ex Ryan Edwards may have had a deeper meaning after The Ashley's Reality Roundup's sources revealed that a fight broke out between Bookout and Edwards' parents while filming the season reunion Tuesday. The MTV star's social media messages came after the Edwards, with whom Bookout shares 12-year-old son Bentley, and his wife Mackenzie Standifer called her "petty" and a "spiteful, evil b—" during this week's episode.

Bookout soon after posted on Twitter a message about toxic relationships, as well as an implication that Edwards and Standifer couldn't even define "petty" if asked. "I really wanted to post some 'petty b*tch' (and hilarious) comments, but I'll wait until they can tell me the definition of "petty" without googling it and reading it aloud," she wrote on Twitter.

The Ashley's source said there's more to the social media lashing out than just Tuesday's episode, however, revealing that Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, got loud with Edwards' parents, Jen and Larry, eventually storming off set after a physical fight almost broke out. "At first, MTV wanted Mackenzie and Ryan to square off in-person on the set with Maci and Taylor, but Ryan absolutely refused," a production source said. "Then they asked Mackenzie to go out on stage solo and film a scene with Taylor and Maci but she said no."

When Larry and Jen agreed to go on stage with Bookout and McKinney, things got "explosive," with the source saying "you could cut the tension with a knife." Jen reportedly kept asking Bookout what was wrong, as she was acting distant and upset, but was not giving clear answers as to why until McKinney "exploded" on Jen and Larry.

"He told them Ryan is a ‘piece of s—’ and that he, unlike Ryan, has been there for Bentley for a long time," the source said. "He told Larry and Jen that Ryan should be more like he is." McKinney reportedly asked Larry if he "wanted to take things outside" at one point, but "nothing got physical." Following the confrontation, Bookout and McKinney stormed off stage and left the filming. It's unclear if they returned to continue filming the reunion at a later time or if they were done for the day.