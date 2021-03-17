'Teen Mom': Maci Bookout Shocked by Larry's Public Comments on Ryan Edwards Drama

✖

Maci Bookout's drama with her ex, Ryan Edwards, and his family continued on Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom OG. Amidst the ongoing situation concerning Bookout's son Bentley, Edwards; father, Larry Edwards, spoke to the press. He claimed that his son was not allowed to see Bentley, despite the fact that this was not the case, as Bookout said.

Bookout was hanging out with her son Maverick when she received a call from one of her friends. Her friend told her that Larry spoke out about Bentley in an article and that he claimed that the Edwards family was not able to see the child. The article in question was published by The Sun in October and featured Larry claiming that Edwards was "not allowed" to see Bentley. Larry told the publication that his family “hasn’t gotten to see Bentley very much.” He added, “Their relationship hasn’t been going well. It’s not any better. Something came up that she wanted and needed. Ryan wasn’t going to comply with everything she wants and needs and we’ve been shut down."

“Bentley right now, we can’t even see him, they’re not even allowed to see him. It is what it is," Larry continued. Naturally, Bookout wasn't pleased to see Larry speak out on the situation concerning her son. She was especially angered by the article as she said that Bentley has been going to therapy in order to try to repair his relationship with his father, whom he hopes will join him at one of his sessions one day. Bookout said that she believed Larry's comments were "an attempt to grab my attention."

Larry later explained to his wife, Jen, that he spoke to the press about Bentley. Jen cautioned him against speaking with the tabloids, telling him that he should simply say that he has no comment if asked for a statement. Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, also spoke about the situation. Mackenzie, in particular, was worried that Larry speaking out might affect their relationship with Bentley, saying that Bookout would be a "real petty b—h to retaliate." At the end of the episode, Bookout discussed the matter with her husband, Taylor McKinney. She told her husband that she was angry about how the situation unfolded, but that she still does not want this to get in the way of Bentley's relationship with his family. She said, "My feelings are not worth taking Bentley away from them."