'Teen Mom OG': Mackenzie McKee Shares Emotional Moment With Family While Visiting Mother's Grave

✖

Teen Mom OG took a very emotional turn with Tuesday night's episode, as it saw Mackenzie McKee and her family visiting the grave of her late mother, Angie Douthit. McKee thought it would be especiallyy cathartic for her father, Brad Douthit, to visit the site in advance of his open-heart surgery. In the previous episode of Teen Mom OG, McKee's father explained that he would have to get quadruple bypass surgery on his heart, which led her to postpone her move to Florida for a new job opportunity.

McKee, her father, and the reality star's three siblings — Whitney, Zeke, and Kaylee Douthit — all went to visit Angie's gravesite together. Naturally, the moment proved to be quite an emotional one for everyone involved. Zeke, in particular, noted that he was grateful that they were able to form such a close bond as a family and that they were able to visit their mother's grave together. During their visit, Brad expressed how he misses his late wife and how much he wishes that she could be by his side as he prepares for his surgery. McKee's mother died in December 2019 after battling an aggressive form of cancer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie (@mackenziemckee)

McKee and her family wanted to make sure to visit Angie's grave prior to Brad's surgery. In the episode that aired on Feb. 9, Brad revealed to his daughter that he would have to get open-heart surgery. At the time, he said that his surgery was scheduled for the following week, which would have been when McKee moved to Florida. In order to stay by her father's side, she decided to postpone her move to Florida as she wanted to be nearby in case something happened. Following the family's trip to Angie's grave, Brad did undergo his surgery, which McKee noted took six hours to complete.

The MTV personality then shared some updates about her father's condition post-surgery. She noted that he did make it out of the surgery alright but was having a bit of a difficult recovery period. McKee also pointed out that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brad could only have two visitors at a time, making the whole situation harder for the extended family. McKee told the camera about the entire ordeal, "I'm tired of seeing my parents in hospital beds. I could go my entire life without seeing this hospital again." Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.