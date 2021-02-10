'Teen Mom OG': Mackenzie McKee's Dad's Health Issues Postpone Florida Move

✖

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee was all set to move to Florida for a new job opportunity. But, as seen on Tuesday night's episode of the reality show, she received some news about her father, Brad Douthit, that caused her to postpone the trip. Douthit told his daughter that he would have to get open heart surgery and undergo the medical procedure shortly after McKee would have moved to Florida. As a result, McKee postponed her move to stay by her father's side.

McKee was busy preparing to move to Florida when she received the news about her father's cardiac surgery. Early on in the episode, McKee's sister Whitney asked her whether she was concerned about moving while their father was experiencing health issues and, in particular, chest pains. The reality star said that she did have her dad's health concerns in the back of her mind but that she still needed to move to Florida to further her career. Later on in the episode, McKee went to her father's house to hear about a doctor's appointment regarding his chest pain. At that point, he told his daughter that the situation was more serious than they thought.

Douthit explained that he needs quadruple bypass surgery. He said that the surgery would require the doctors to break his chest bone to access his heart. McKee was shocked by this update, as neither she nor her father believed that this situation was so serious. Douthit also said that the surgery would be coming up in the next week and that he will be out of commission for around three months as he recovers. Whitney added that it would be a great idea for McKee to stay in Oklahoma for a little while longer in order to take care of their father. She even noted that McKee, who has Type 1 diabetes, would be more qualified to take care of their father, who also has Type 1 diabetes, post-surgery as she is familiar with their condition.

Ultimately, McKee later explained to her friend Cayla that she had postponed her move to Florida by a week to be by her father's side for his surgery. She noted that her family will always come first and that this is simply the best decision for everyone. In the previous episode of Teen Mom OG, McKee received a job opportunity thanks to her partnership with Justice Nutrition. While she is still set on moving to Florida eventually, the situation is dependent upon whether her father is well enough following his open-heart surgery.