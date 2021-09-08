‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci Bookout Opens up About Relationship With Ryan Edwards’ Parents After Reunion Drama

Season 9B of Teen Mom OG picked up right where things left off. That meant that viewers got to see how Maci Bookout felt about the intense reunion drama that occurred between herself, her husband, Taylor McKinney, and Ryan Edwards’ parents Jen and Larry Edwards. When it comes to whether she’ll be able to have a relationship with them going forward following that reunion, Bookout said that she doesn’t want one with them at the moment and, possibly, in the future, either.

Bookout went out for lunch with one of her friends and, naturally, the topic of discussion was the reunion. She told her friend about what went down and said that she was taken aback by Larry’s actions, in particular, saying that he was pointing his finger at them and raising his voice. When asked what they told her son Bentley about the situation, Bookout said that they did tell the 12-year-old what happened. She also said that she and her husband encouraged him to let them know if he was worried about the situation, especially in regards to what it means for his relationship with his grandparents.

Jen and Larry weighed in on the matter at home. They told a producer that they felt like they walked into a “hostile situation” when they appeared at the reunion. While Larry was getting visibly angry as he recounted the drama, Jen, tearing up, said that they have to try to get along with Bookout and McKinney because “it’s harder on Bentley when we don’t.”

Later on in the episode, McKinney had a discussion with Bentley about everything that happened. He wanted to let him know that he didn’t want the blow-up to happen as he didn’t want to make anything worse for his stepson. But, he said that he was only defending Bookout and Bentley during the interaction as he cares and loves them both. He then apologized to Bentley for his behavior and the role that he played in the intense reunion moment.

After chatting with Bentley, McKinney and Bookout had a private chat about everything that has occurred thus far. McKinney, once again, voiced his disapproval about how Jen and Larry have handled everything. He said that they should not be putting any pressure on Bentley for repairing the relationship with his father, as that responsibility lies with Ryan. As for how they will all move forward, they said that they were unsure. Bookout said that she does not want a relationship with Jen and Larry right now. She went on to say that she's unsure whether she'll want a relationship with them ever again. While fans will likely see how Bookout, McKinney, and Bentley navigate this situation, they will not get to see more from Jen, Larry, or the rest of the Edwards family. It was reported back in March that the Edwards family was fired from Teen Mom OG. After the premiere episode, they will no longer appear on the show.