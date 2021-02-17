'Teen Mom OG': Maci Bookout Gets Into Drama With Ryan Edwards and His Family Over Jagger's Birthday Party

✖

The drama between Maci Bookout, Ryan Edwards, and his family continued to play out on Tuesday night's Teen Mom OG episode. Bookout and Edwards, who share son Bentley, have been at odds for quite some time now. Their severed relationship hit yet another rough patch on the latest episode due to a miscommunication regarding the birthday party for Edwards' son, Jagger.

Much of Bookout's storyline this season has revolved around the fact that her son does not feel comfortable when he is with his father, Edwards. He has been attending therapy to talk through the situation with a professional and hopes that his dad will be able to attend a session with him one day in the future. Even though he hasn't seen his father in some time due to these issues, Edwards and his family, including his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, and his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, want Bentley to attend an upcoming birthday party for Jagger, Edwards and Mackenzie's son. Jen said that she would call Bookout to see whether Bentley would be able to attend the event.

Later in the episode, Jen does call Bookout to let her know about Jagger's party, telling her that it will be at her and Larry's home. The MTV personality then discusses the situation with her son, telling him that he can call his grandmother to ask her for more details about the party. In particular, Bentley questioned whether the party would be held at his grandparents' house or at his father's. After his grandmother clarified that Jagger's birthday party would be held at her home, Bentley agreed to go. Bookout noted how proud she was of Bentley for his decision, explaining that it was the right thing to do since Jagger is his younger brother.

However, by the end of the episode, Jen shared an update about the party with Bookout. She explained that the party would not be held at her home and that it would be taking place at Edwards' place (she said that she mixed up the dates with another event for Jagger that would be held for those who don't want to be filmed for Teen Mom OG). Understandably, Bookout was angered by this mix-up, as it places her son in a difficult position since he originally agreed to go to the party under the guise that it would not be at his father's home. Fans will have to tune in next week to see how Bookout and Bentley handle this birthday party situation considering this latest update.