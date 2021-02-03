‘Teen Mom OG': Maci Bookout's Ex Ryan Edwards Wears Trump Hat, Stirring up Viewers

The drama surrounding Maci Bookout, her ex Ryan Edwards, and their son Bentley continued to play out on Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom OG. In the premiere episode for Season 9, Bentley expressed his desire to attend a counseling session with his father. Bookout was able to set up an appointment for her son to attend therapy on his own, as the therapist shared that it would be better for the child to express his feelings about the entire situation first before attending a session with Edwards. Even though Bookout's storyline revolved around her navigating her son's relationship with his father, viewers couldn't help but focus on one particular aspect in the episode — the fact that Edwards was wearing a hat supporting former President Donald Trump.

While Edwards was discussing the situation with his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, he was wearing the hat in question. During their discussion, he voiced his concerns over the fact that the whole matter was getting "worse." He also shared his feelings about his ex, Bookout, laying much of the blame on her for the situation. Edwards said, "I feel sorry for Bentley that he has to grow up like that."

Teen Mom OG viewers did not seem to be on board with Edwards' version of events. Additionally, many of them voiced their frustrations over the fact that the MTV show depicted him wearing a "Keep America Great" hat on the episode.