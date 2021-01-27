'Teen Mom OG': Maci Bookout Updates Status of Son Bentley's Relationship With Ex Ryan

✖

The Season 9 premiere of Teen Mom OG kicked off with all of the women giving updates on their families. They also showcased how the entire cast, which includes Cheyenne Floyd, Amber Portwood, Mackenzie McKee, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell, is navigating the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For Bookout, in particular, she chronicled the status of her eldest son's relationship with his father, her ex Ryan Edwards.

During the episode, Bookout spoke with her husband, Taylor McKinney, about the fact that her order of protection against Edwards is coming to an end. She previously had an order of protection against him for his alleged threats to both herself and her husband. The reality personality said that it's been quite some time since her son, Bentley, has even seen his father or any of the members of Edwards' family (Bookout noted that she mainly keeps in contact with Edwards' mother and father, Jen and Larry, as it concerns their son). While talking with McKinney, Bookout shared that her son wishes to go to therapy with his father, but that she has not heard anything from him or his family about setting this up.

Later in the episode, Bookout discussed the situation directly with Bentley. He told his mother that he did tell Edwards and his grandparents about wanting to go to family-based therapy with his father. When Bookout questioned whether he followed up with them about setting up a meeting, he said that he only told them about the situation one time. At this point, the MTV personality urged her son to speak up to ask for this therapy session to take place so that he does not get any "angrier" or hold any of his feelings inside. Bentley then said that he was alright with either Bookout or McKinney reaching out to Edwards and his family about setting up the therapy session. Bookout then told her son that she was "proud" of him for making such a mature decision.

Elsewhere during the premiere, Floyd told her mother and sister about the fact that she's been in contact with her ex-boyfriend, Zach Davis. Floyd and Davis even decided to give their relationship another go (as fans are likely aware, the couple is indeed together and they're expecting a baby boy). As for McKee, viewers saw the drama between her and her husband, Josh McKee, play out. At the end of the episode, McKee told her sister that she believed that her marriage was over.