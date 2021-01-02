'Teen Mom' Alum Mackenzie Edwards Slams Troll Who Asks Why Husband Ryan Is 'Never' in Photos

✖

Mackenzie Standifer Edwards, the wife of Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards, does not think every part of her life has to be on display for her Instagram followers. In a recent response to a fan, Edwards defended not featuring Ryan in every photo or video she shares, noting that some people shared mean comments whenever he makes an appearance. Ryan was featured on Teen Mom as the father of Maci Bookout McKinney's son Bentley, 12. Edwards and Ryan are also parents to son Jagger, 2, and daughter Stella, 1.

An Instagram user asked Edwards, 24, on Thursday why Ryan, 32, is rarely ever seen on her Instagram page. Ryan was not even seen in a gallery of their children dressed for Christmas. "Why is Ryan never in your stories? I never see him or hear him in the background," one fan wrote after Edwards shared a sponsored post showing herself using a curling wand on her hair. "[Laughingout loud] y’all got some mean lil comments anytime he is [laughing my a— off]," Edwards wrote in response.

This is not the first time Edwards had to defend Ryan after fans wondered what he was up to. In November, one person suggested Ryan had "a lot of problems," which was why he was camera-shy. "Don't we all have problems? Or are you one of the rare few that don’t have any," Edwards replied, notes InTouch Weekly.

Ryan does have his own Instagram account, but he has not used it since July 2018. At the time, he opened up about his battle with addiction and vowed to not stop speaking out about his struggles. "Don’t take everything you see on MTV as factual truth," Ryan wrote at the time. "They don’t want to show me or Mack in a happy light or that I am active in my recovery. I AM. They want me to look angry, passive-aggressive, and uncaring regarding things that mean the most to me. I’m done taking their s— and letting the world believe this by standing up for myself."

Edwards has over 536,000 followers on Instagram and has been using the platform to share her fitness journey. In recent photos, she was unrecognizable to some fans, attracting some positive comments. "Beautiful!! On the inside and out," one fan wrote in response to a changing room selfie she shared on Wednesday. "Also, I need your abs." Other fans said she looked "awesome," "great" and "amazing."