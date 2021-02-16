'Teen Mom': Mackenzie McKee Defends Getting Back Together With Husband Josh

✖

As Teen Mom fans know, Mackenzie McKee and Josh McKee have been through quite a lot in their relationship. While the two previously separated, they have since reunited and are building a life together with their children — Gannon, 9, Jaxie, 6, and Broncs, 4 — in Florida. However, as InTouch Weekly noted, McKee had to defend the fact that she got back together with her estranged husband on social media after she posted a celebratory post of the two in honor of Valentine's Day.

McKee reportedly took to her Instagram Story to address those who were criticizing her for posting about her husband on Valentine's Day. She shared, “I nearly forgot I am [no] longer [allowed] to post a photo with my children’s father and not turn the comments off. If you do not support me and my family, it’s super simple, free, and easy to unfollow.” The reality star went on to reflect on the rough patches that she experienced with Josh, noting that it's difficult to have to relive them with fans who question the pair's relationship status.

“Josh and I were separated, I was seeing someone, and my stupid cousin was giving him ‘advice’ and supposedly taking my side,” McKee clarified. “I really try to stay [quiet]. But seeing ‘you took him back after banging your cousin’ is getting ridiculous." She continued, “I am stupid, but damn, I am not that stupid. She is twice our age and although him asking her advice on ‘how to handle me when I push him away’ was not OK in my eyes, you are all making up things in your head.” The MTV personality ended her statement by saying that she would “love to post family photos without you all calling me trash for being with Josh.”

During an interview with PopCulture.com, McKee spoke about the fact that she reunited with Josh. She even addressed how she receives negativity from those online whenever she posts photos of her husband. More specifically, she said that it was "unfortunate" that she can't post photos of Josh without having to deal with trolls. McKee stated, "The only thing that bothers me is people thinking I'm weak for taking a cheating husband back. I'm tired of looking like I took back a cheating husband, because that's not our story."