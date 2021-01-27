'Teen Mom OG': Mackenzie McKee Discusses Relationship With Husband After Cheating Drama

✖

Season 9 of Teen Mom OG is starting off with plenty of drama. In the premiere, the show features star Mackenzie McKee as she navigates her relationship with her husband, Josh McKee. As seen in the episode, much of the couple's drama stems from McKee wrongfully accusing her husband of cheating on her with her cousin.

"Josh and I have a lot of trust issues in our marriage. And after my mom passed away, I didn't always feel supported," McKee explains in the episode. "Our relationship has always been up and down and I've always shared our personal issues with the tabloids. But, a couple of weeks ago, I went through Josh's phone and assumed the worst and I posted about it on social media." The reality star is referencing the fact that she accused her husband of cheating with her cousin Ashley. As she continued to say on Teen Mom OG, "It was a huge mistake because it wasn't true. I tried to clear it up, but it was too late. I really damaged Josh's reputation and I feel horrible about it."

McKee said that her husband subsequently moved out of their home amidst the situation and that he was avoiding her. She noted, "So, I have no idea where we stand in our marriage." The reality star then called her husband in order to have a conversation about the state of their relationship. Josh admitted that he was frustrated with how McKee painted him in the media, telling her, "But, I wasn't married to a God. Like, that's what you act like." She responded to say that it wasn't her intention to portray him in such a light, but he was not convinced. McKee ended up apologizing to her husband for accusing him of cheating and for everything that they've been through over the past ten years. She continued to say that she wanted to figure out what Josh wants out of their marriage, but he didn't have a clear answer for her.

Back in May 2020, McKee wrote that she was ready to "walk away" from her marriage after finding out that her husband was in close contact with her cousin. She wrote, "What all went on? [I don't know]. My family will never be the same and we are all torn. I WAS NOT only hurt by him, but by her." McKee wrote that she initially suspected that her husband was having an affair just weeks after her mother died. The MTV personality wrote, "Life slowly turned into him working all day, coming home to shower and fishing all night. Again, I wondered, 'What is wrong with me, I need him here to hold me together,' but gave him grace and knew he didn't know how to handle it." She later clarified that she did not accuse Josh of having a physical affair, branding the situation as an "emotional" relationship between the two that she did not consider to be appropriate. Of course, as she clarified on the Season 9 premiere of Teen Mom OG, the allegation wasn't true. To find out where McKee and her husband stand today, you'll have to tune in to this season of the MTV series.