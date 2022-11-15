'Teen Mom': Leah Messer's Ex Accused of Shady Dealing

Leah Messer's ex Jaylan Mobley might have gotten himself into some hot water. According to InTouch Weekly, Mobley "pocketed" money that the Teen Mom star gave him for the down payment on the house that they formerly shared together. Following their breakup, they reportedly agreed that Messer would be the one to remain at the residence.

A source who is said to be close to the former couple offered up their take on the situation. They told InTouch Weekly, "I'm not sure 100 percent how it went down, because I don't think Leah knows." They continued, "He had told Leah he needed a down payment on the house, and I'm 99 percent sure she now knows there was no down payment on the house." The only problem with this is that there was allegedly "no down payment" in the first place. The source added, "So, whatever she gave him for the down payment, he pocketed."

Messer and Mobley announced their split in October, months after they got engaged and moved into a house together in West Virginia. At the time, the pair released a joint statement about their split, telling fans, "While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we've realized that it's best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we've had in this relationship." Their statement continued, "So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you'll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends. We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together."

While it appeared as though they were on good terms following the split (hence the joint announcement), more details have emerged about the end of their relationship. It was recently reported that there is a reason why Messer was the one to stay in their home even though Mobley's name is the one on the deed. According to Ashley's Reality Roundup, Messer signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that prohibits her from speaking out about their split. She allegedly agreed to sign the NDA in exchange for being allowed to stay at their West Virginia home. A source claimed, "He agreed to sign the house over, on the condition that Leah sign an NDA and not discuss the reason behind their breakup. As long as Leah agrees to keep it quiet, legally everything will move forward to her having the house in her name only."