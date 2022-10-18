'Teen Mom' Leah Messer Speaks out About Ending Engagement With Jaylan Mobley

Leah Messer is "refocusing and transitioning" into her next chapter following the end of the Teen Mom star's engagement to former fiancé Jaylan Mobley. The MTV star took to Twitter Monday to address speculation over the end of her relationship following a report from The Sun claiming Mobley was unfaithful.

"While y'all are tripping on what the reason for the breakup is, we're solid," Messer tweeted. "Refocusing and transitioning into better days ahead of us." The reality personality's post comes shortly after The Sun's article claimed Mobley was accused of cheating on Messer and that "Leah saw material suggesting he was unfaithful" before their split.

On Oct. 11, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star and West Virginia Army National Guard officer announced in a joint statement that they were calling off their engagement. "While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we've realized that it's best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we've had in this relationship," they said on social media at the time.

"So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you'll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends," they continued. "We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together."

Mobley popped the question to Messer on the beach in August during an anniversary trip to Costa Rica after first going public with their relationship in September 2021. Four months later, Mobley made his MTV debut while appearing alongside Messer on Teen Mom: Family Reunion. In March, Messer opened up to PopCulture.com about introducing her new relationship to the viewers.

"It definitely took me a little while before I wanted to introduce him to the public and be open," she admitted. "I think being in the public puts a lot of pressure on our relationship." She continued, "I just wanted to get to know him at first, but it took me a little while to put it out there. But now that he's out there, it's still going great."

Messer was previously married to Jeremy Calvert from 2012 to 2015, and the two exes share 9-year-old daughter Adalynn Faith. She was also previously married to Corey Simms from 2010 to 2011, and the two share 12-year-old twin daughters Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace.