'Teen Mom 2': Leah Messer's Boyfriend Buys Her a House in Sweet Surprise Moment

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer and her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley are moving right along in their relationship. They even took a major next step together after Mobley surprised his girlfriend by buying them a house. They shared their latest milestone on Instagram and even gave their followers a sneak peek at their new digs.

Mobley wrote on Instagram that he is now a first-time homeowner. He went on to explain that Messer sold her first home and that he surprised her with a new one to call their own. He wrote, "I'm proud of you for selling your first home and so I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home. We deserve this! You deserve this!"

"I can't wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families," Mobley continued. "This is to the next chapter and really leveling up!" He wrote that this was a particularly special goal for him as a "black young man from Charlotte," adding, "this is a dream come true." Now that the couple has settled down in West Virginia, Messer's home and Mobley's "second home," the next step is surprising the reality star's three daughters — Aleeah, Aliannah, and Adalynn.

Messer and Mobley have been dating for some time now. But, this marks the most serious step in their relationship yet. The pair first went public with their relationship in September 2021. Around the same time, Messer opened up about dating Mobley during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. When asked what won her over, she said, "When Jaylan started checking all the boxes and characteristics that I had been looking for in a partner, I won't even lie, I was taken aback. He's so compassionate, caring, patient, kind, thoughtful, has a great sense of humor, is adventurous, and LOVES kids. I swore he wasn't real!"

Ahead of the latest season of Teen Mom 2, Messer spoke with PopCulture.com and addressed how her relationship was going. She explained that she did feel a bit of "pressure" in regards to going public with their relationship. The reality star said that she simply wanted to get to know Mobley outside of the limelight first, saying, "I just wanted to get to know him at first, but it took me a little while to put it out there. But now that he's out there, it's still going great."