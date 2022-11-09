'Teen Mom': Why Leah Messer Is Keeping Jaylen Mobley Breakup Details Secret

Teen Mom star Leah Messer recently broke off her engagement to Jaylan Mobley. But, the reality star has stayed mum on exactly what led to their split. As Ashley's Reality Roundup noted, there's a reason why Messer hasn't opened up about their breakup.

A source claimed to Ashley's Reality Roundup that Mobley cheated on Messer, leading to their split. They also alleged that there's "definitely more to it" when it comes to the breakup. As for why the Teen Mom 2 alum has not commented on the news, she allegedly signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) which prohibits her from speaking out about the situation. The insider claimed, "But Jaylan does not want the full story getting out there. He did everything he could to keep Leah from going public with the story."

The publication reported that Messer was asked about their split while filming the MTV series, but she mentioned that she signed an NDA. The source continued, "She filmed a few times about the breakup, once with a friend and once with Jaylan, but the only thing Leah was allowed to say on-camera was that she signed an NDA and couldn't really discuss it." According to this same insider, there is a major reason why Messer decided to sign the NDA. After agreeing to sign the document, Mobley reportedly allowed her to keep the West Virginia house that they previously shared. The deed of the house is still in Mobley's name.

"He agreed to sign the house over, on the condition that Leah sign an NDA and not discuss the reason behind their breakup," the source added. "As long as Leah agrees to keep it quiet, legally everything will move forward to her having the house in her name only." This report comes on the heels of Messer and Mobley's breakup, which they announced in October. Their split came only a couple of months after they revealed their engagement. The now-estranged couple penned a joint statement about the news, which they released on Instagram.

"While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we've realized that it's best we walk separate paths," they wrote. "We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we've had in this relationship." Their statement continued, "So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you'll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends. We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together."