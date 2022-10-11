'Teen Mom': Leah Messer Breaks off Engagement to Jaylan Mobley

Teen Mom franchise star Leah Messer is calling off her engagement to Jaylan Mobley. The two split two months after Mobley, 25, proposed to Messer, 30, during a trip to Costa Rica. They went Instagram official in September 2021, about a month after they started dating.

Messer and Mobley shared the news in a joint Instagram post. "While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we've realized that it's best we walk separate paths," they wrote. "We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we've had in this relationship."

"So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you'll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends," their statement continued. "We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together." They included a black and white photo of themselves walking hand-in-hand across a bridge.

Mobley proposed to Messer on a Costa Rican beach in August with a 4.7-carat custom ring. After the proposal, they shared photos with PEOPLE. Mobley said he was thinking about proposing for two to three months before he finally did. "A lot of people helped pull this off. I just consider myself to be blessed and lucky to be in her life," Mobley said.

If Messer had gone through with the marriage, it would have been her third. She was previously married to Corey Simms from 2010 to 2011, and to Jeremy Calvert from 2012 to 2015. She shares 12-year-old twins Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace with Simms and 9-year-old daughter Adalynn Faith with Calvert. Messer said Mobley was a "role model" to her daughters, adding that he had a "great relationship" with them.

The former couple began dating in August 2021 after meeting at an ESPN event a year prior. They even bought a house together in April. "It is even better than we expected. I think every day gets better," Messer told Us Weekly about living with Mobley, a former NASA intern and a West Virginia National Guard employee. "I have nothing to say besides that."

Messer joined the Teen Mom franchise in 2010 when she was the subject of a 16 and Pregnant episode. She was one of four mothers who joined Teen Mom 2 in 2011 and remained on the show during its entire run. When MTV merged Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 into one series, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Messer was among the cast members chosen to continue appearing in the franchise. New episodes of The Next Chapter air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV and are available to stream on Paramount+.