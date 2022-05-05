'Teen Mom 2': Leah Messer Speaks out on Pregnancy Speculation

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer tackling those pregnancy rumors head on. Amid ongoing speculation that the reality TV star is expecting her fourth child and her first with boyfriend Jaylan Mobely, Messer set the record straight and squashed the rumors once and for all during a recent interview in honor of her 30th birthday.

Sitting down with Mobely for the chat, which was shared in a lengthy video to their Instagram account in late April, Messer didn't shy away from discussing personal topics, among them whether or not she is currently pregnant. Addressing the rumors, Messer dubbed the stories and speculation that she is pregnant with her fourth child nothing more than "clickbait nonsense," going on to confirm, "I'm not 30 and pregnant," an obvious reference to her stint on 16 and Pregnant. Messer instead explained, "I was bloated last week," with Mobely adding, "I ain't mad at that. I appreciate the thickness."

Not every Teen Mom fan was sold, though, and some were quick to find what they believed to be clues in the interview supporting the pregnancy rumors. When Mobely asked Messer her thoughts on turning 30, the Teen Mom 2 star could be seen gently rubbing her stomach as she thought over the question. At another point in the interview, Mobely said he believes 2022 will be Messer's best year yet. Following the comment, Messer again rubbed her stomach as she replied, "I feel it. I feel it." Those moments didn't go unnoticed, with one person commenting on the interview, "the way she touched her stomach when he said this is going to be the best year yet," as another person wrote, "the 'I feel it' with her hand on her stomach..."

Messer has been at the center of pregnancy rumors for sometime now. Back in January, rumors swirled after the Instagram account Teen Mom Tea shared photos of Messer and her boyfriend, with Mobely in some images resting his hands on her stomach. The rumors picked up steam in April after fans claimed they spotted a "baby bump" in photos Messer shared in New York City for her birthday.

Messer is already mom to twin girls Aleeah and Aliannah, 12, whom she shares with ex Corey Simms, and 9-year-old daughter Adalynn with Jeremy Calvert. Messer and Mobely went public with their relationship earlier this year, with the Teen Mom 2 star telling PopCulture.com that they initially met at a concert with friends. Messer said she was immediately was drawn to how "fun" he was. She explained that "it definitely took me a little while before I wanted to introduce him to the public and be open. I think being in the public puts a lot of pressure on our relationship."