'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reveals New Venture After Leaving Kody Brown

Meri Brown is moving on and putting herself first. The Sister Wives star has announced her latest "passion project." "[Worthy Up] has been in the works for a while, and it's so fun to see it finally come to fruition! I've spent the better part of the past decade taking a good look at myself and figuring out who I am, what I want, and where I'm going. I had to Worthy Up," the TLC star said via the company's Facebook page, as In Touch reports. "This community is a place where I will share my personal experiences of growth and hope to support you in your journey, too."

Per the official Facebook bio, Worthy Up is "a community focused on transformation and self-discovery," and "a safe space for individuals to grow, connect, and inspire one another."

Meri teased ahead of her announcement that she had a big surprise. "Curious??" the mom of one captioned a blurred-out image, adding a wink face emoji and a "Worthy Up" hashtag. "4 p.m. MST today." She's been using the phrase "Worthy Up" in the wake of her split from Kody Brown.

Meri was Kody's first of his four wives. The former pair wed in 1990 and were legally divorced in 2014. They split so that he could marry Robyn Brown. Despite such, Meri and Kody remained "spiritually married" until they finally split last year.

Kody married his second wife, Janelle Brown, also in 1990; and his third wife, Christine Brown, in 1994. Christine and Kody split in 2021 – with Janelle and Kody not trailing too far behind and splitting in 2022.

Meri has also revealed she's begun dating. "I have gone out on a few dates," she said in an April 29 Instagram video. "Prince Charming has not arrived. I'm not really looking for a prince, no, I'm looking for a king. There's a bit of an energetic difference there. A prince is still a boy. I want a man who knows who he is."

She elaborated on what she's looking for in a partner. "I want somebody who knows who he is and is confident in who he is," she added. "Because I know who I am and I'm confident in who I am and I need somebody who can match my energy. When we cross paths, we'll know it."