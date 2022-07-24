'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer Under Fire After Reportedly Going to Disney World Without Her Kids

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer has come under fire for a rather unique situation. InTouch Weekly reported that Messer traveled to Disney World with her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley. Although, social media users were incensed that she appeared to go to the theme park without her three daughters — Adalynn, Aleeah, and Aliannah.

On Instagram, Messer chronicled her trip to Disney World's Magic Kingdom via Instagram. She posted numerous snaps of herself and Mobley at the theme park, including in front of Cinderella's iconic castle. Alongside the images, she wrote, "You are my greatest adventure." While there were many who left positive comments on her slideshow, others were taken aback by how Messer's daughters did not appear to tag along with them to Disney World.

"Where [are] the kids," one Instagram user commented. Another wrote, "What kind of parent goes to Disney without their kids?" Even though there were some who shared their confusion in the comments section, others came to Messer's defense. One individual wrote in response to a particularly unkind message, "her kids were there, you should really know what you're talking about before making yourself look ignorant." Messer's kids may not have appeared in her Disney World slideshow, but they travel with their mother to Florida. In a separate post, the Teen Mom 2 star posted a photo of her family and Mobley's as they got to experience Universal Studios' The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

InTouch Weekly noted that Messer's children have been on many trips with their mother and her new partner. Based on their family trips, Messer and Mobley's relationship is clearly on the right track. In fact, the pair, who began dating in August 2021, took a significant step in their relationship recently when they moved in together. Back in April, Mobley took to Instagram to share that he bought a house for his girlfriend and her three daughters. He even mentioned that he surprised Messer with the grand gesture.

"We deserve this! You deserve this!" Mobley wrote. "I can't wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families. This is to the next chapter and really leveling up! For most people, these are special moments you remember the most — and as a black young man from Charlotte, this is a dream come true."