'Dance Moms' Alum Brooke Hyland Announces Engagement

Dance Moms alum Brooke Hyland may have spent years in her youth trying to prove her worth to Abby Lee Miller, but it didn't take long for her new fiance. The Lifetime star recently announced her engagement to Brian Thalman. She revealed in a May 6 Instagram post that he popped the question. "Learned that he's almost as tall as me on one knee," she joked of his proposal, which took place in Pittsburgh's Frick Park, adding, "here's to today, tomorrow, & forever after that." The two have been dating for three years.

Thalman went all out for the proposal. She revealed that he "had his family group chat reach out to coordinate an early Mother's Day brunch," Brooke explained of his secretive plans. "His dad was going to be out of town on actual mother's day for work and they wanted to get the family together and chose to do it at a cafe in the park."

But it was all a ploy. "Turns out this was all a ploy to get me there," she continued. "I was completely surprised when he got down on one knee and was so happy that our families were witnessing it from afar and got to celebrate with brunch afterwards!"

And the ring was worth it. He proposed with an18K gold band and a a 3.25-carat elongated cushion-cut diamond from Brilliant Earth's Sydney Perfect Fit Ring. And her Dance Moms co-stars couldn't be happier.

"Screaming crying throwing up!" her younger sister Paige Hyland commented. "MY SISTERS GETTING MARRIED." Kendall Vertes added, "Just so happy for you."

The Hyland sisters' time on Dance Moms was cut short after an iconic explosive blowup between the famed choreographer and their mother, Kelly. She reflected on reliving the moment in a recent reunion special. The sisters are grateful to their mom for her intervention.

"I think we both wanted to get off the show, so I think we feel bad that our mom is holding that guilt," Paige told Entertainment Tonight. "Actually, it's like we want to thank her," Brooke noted. "We look at her as an amazing mom who was fighting to do what we wanted," Paige added.