'Teen Mom' Leah Messer Accused of 'Ultimate Betrayal' in 'Next Chapter' Exclusive Sneak Peek

Leah Messer is getting called out by her Teen Mom: The Next Chapter co-stars for the "ultimate betrayal." In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV show, Briana DeJesus confronts Messer for not coming to her directly with her issues about her "mean girl" behavior at the Teen Mom 2 reunion earlier this year and instead posting about it on Instagram.

As the Teen Mom sisterhood gets brought up around the fire at a cast getaway, DeJesus points out that she doesn't think that sisterhood extends to everyone. "When it comes to you, Leah, I feel like it's a little forced," she tells her co-star, noting that she also doesn't "f- with" Ashley Jones, who didn't attend the trip. "So to me, I don't wanna feel or be in a friendship that has to be forced," DeJesus continues. "So just like some people I can relate to more than others..."

Maci Bookout jumps in to ask if DeJesus thinks she can "get there" with Messer, who chimes in that she's "open to a good conversation" and being "transparent" about whatever is bothering her co-star. As DeJesus points out that they tried to have a conversation over Instagram DMs that didn't go anywhere, Cheyenne Floyd jumps in to try and get the full story.

It all stems from the Teen Mom 2 reunion back in May, during which Messer and Jones walked off the stage when DeJesus and Jade Cline were talking about their feuds with Kailyn Lowry, who did not attend the reunion. Messer would eventually take to her Instagram before the reunion aired to denounce "women disrespecting, bullying/shaming & devaluing each other," calling out "disrespect" being shown on the stage and "'mean girl' behavior."

DeJesus argues Messer should have told her there was an issue between them at the time so they could hash things out, which is why she feels like they can't be close now the way DeJesus is with the other Teen Mom stars. Cline jumps in to remind Messer of the pact the cast made during the Teen Mom: Family Reunion filming not to "s- talk" each other on social media, saying, "And to see [that Instagram post] was immediate deceit."

"Like we made this pact, and you were betraying this pact, so to me that was the ultimate betrayal," Cline continues. "'Cause if we all make an agreement in each other's face, we should be held accountable for that." As Messer jumps in to apologize, she explains that she only took things to social media because it's her "outlet" to speak. Floyd then steps in as a mediator to explain to Messer not in a "mean way" that shes' been the hardest for the new ladies to get to know in general, which was part of what made the post such a big deal. "Then every now and then you open the door a little and I'm like, 'Ooh,'" Floyd says as Messer giggles "...And then as soon as you see that I see that the door is open you're like, 'Nah b-. Slam.'" Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.