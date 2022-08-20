'Teen Mom' Star Leah Messer Reveals Engagement to Jaylan Mobley

Teen Mom OG star Leah Messer is preparing to walk down the aisle for the third time. The mother of three just announced her engagement to boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley. PEOPLE Magazine reports that Mobley asked for Messer's hand in marriage with a 4.7-carat custom ring designed by jeweler Mike Nekta of New York Diamond Jewelry. The engagement occurred during their anniversary trip to Costa Rica. Mobley popped the question while taking a romantic stroll on the beach after they enjoyed a dinner prepared by a private chef. Messer is over the moon, telling PEOPLE, "It feels amazing. I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn't imagine myself being anywhere else." Mobley added: "I can't even express how I'm feeling. I wanted this moment to be the perfect moment for her."

Messer says she felt something was up, but never imagined a proposal. While Mobley admits he had some nerves, he says it was all worth it. "I've been thinking about this for at least 2-3 months," he said. "I knew that it would be cool if we did it in Costa Rica — where we came when we first started dating." And he didn't pull it off on his own. "A lot of people helped pull this off. I just consider myself to be blessed and lucky to be in her life," he added.

Upon return from their tropical getaway, they plan to break the news to Messer's three daughters and include them in all of the planning. "The girls have been asking if I plan to propose, [and] I think the best way to tell the girls is for us to do it together. I have a surprise for them as well," Mobley said.

Messer shares daughter Adalynn Faith, 9, with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert. She also has 12-year-old twin daughters Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace, with ex-husband Corey Simms. She was married to Calvert from 2012 to 2015, and Simms from 2010 to 2011.

Messer says the girls love Mobley, and view him "as a role model," as well "as another father figure in their lives." She adds: "They have a great relationship."

Messer made their relationship Instagram-official in Sept. 2021. They already have a vision for their big day. They both are looking forward to their future together.